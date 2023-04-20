J&K Bank digital channels record over 9.5 lakh transactions worth Rs 572 crore today

“ATMs also witnessed huge customer footfall since morning, dispensing Rs 350 crore in over 3.5 lakh successful transactions. Under UPI services, payments amounting to Rs 5.72 crore were made in 9.5 lakh transactions, while an amount of Rs 12 crore has been transacted in purchases through PoS and e-Commerce channels of the Bank in over 1 lakh successful transactions”.

He further said that since they were not able to come up to the expectations of a section of valuable customers on Eid-ul-Fitr due to technical faults. "But J&K Bank has successfully updated its system which resulted in a record number of transactions and withdrawals this Eid with some rare technical issues," he said.

Due to overload, mPAY service was slow during the day, "but overall it worked well and customers were able to use online services."

Meanwhile, customers also hailed the J&K Bank authorities for providing uninterrupted service to its customers on this festive occasion.

“Although I was very apprehensive because of last Eid experience, to my surprise mPAY worked perfectly this time. J&K Bank has walked its talk this time,” said a customer.