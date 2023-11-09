J&K Bank hosts Atal Pension Yojana (APY) outreach programme

Srinagar, Nov 08: As part of the country-wide Atal Pension Yojana (APY) outreach programmes, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) on Thursday conducted one such programme at J&K Bank Corporate Headquarters in collaboration with J&K Bank (Convenor J&K UTLBC).

The event witnessed an active participation of all the member banks operating in the UT of J&K besides serving as a platform for the enrolment of scores of beneficiaries under Atal Pension Yojana Scheme, said an official handout.

General Manager, J&K Bank (Convenor J&K UTLBC) Syed Rais Maqbool chaired the event wherein Deputy General Manager (PFRDA) Priyanka Gupta was the special-guest.

The programme, it said, was attended by Mission Director (PMJDY) M. Y. Itoo, Additional Mission Director (JK RLM) Riyaz Ahmad Beigh, senior officials of RBI, NABARD, regional heads of various banks operating in J&K UT, Lead District Managers, and Business Correspondents (BCs).