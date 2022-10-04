J&K Govt set to give nod to investment proposals worth Rs 20000 crore

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has received new applications for private investments totalling Rs 20,000 crore in the industrial sector; however, they will soon be approved as the administration looks for suitable land banks to facilitate new investments.

According to highly placed sources, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s groundbreaking ceremony for Rs 38,080 crore worth of private investment proposals in Jammu and Kashmir on April 24 this year, the Government has received Rs 20,000 crore worth of further investment proposals.

The government, on the other hand, has depleted the Land Bank by giving land to investors whose groundbreaking ceremonies the Prime Minister has previously attended.

“The government has now acquired more land, but it considers that allocating it without adequate development will be damaging. Tenders have been issued for its development,” sources said adding that after the land bank is developed, the government will approve private investment proposals totalling Rs 20,000 crore that has been submitted to the LG administration.