J&K govt to impose property tax from April this year: Read notification here

The J&K administration was given permission by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in October 2020 to impose property taxes in the Union Territory through Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, and Municipal Committees.

With the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Adaptation of State Laws) Order, 2020, the MHA amended the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000, and the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000.