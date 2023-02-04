Largest zoo of North India to open in Jammu in April

The structure is being constructed on an area of 1200 kanals in this lofty house consisting of 3200 kanals of land. The construction and development of the zoo is in final stages and only inspection by Central Zoo Authority is pending which will soon inspect it after which it will be registered.

Most of the construction work in the zoo has been done by the Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation. Black topping is being done on its internal roads and tiles are also being laid on the paths. Ticketing, cafeteria, parking will be outsourced for which tenders will be issued soon and everything will be done by the end of next month.