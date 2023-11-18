NABARD holds workshop on agri clinics, agri-business scheme

Anantnag, Nov 18: NABARD in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra (SKUAST) Kulgam conducted a workshop on Central Scheme for the establishment of Agri Clinics and Agri Business Centers (ACABC) at KVK Pombay Kulgam.

The scheme is aimed at supporting agriculture development, besides creating gainful employment for agriculture graduates and extending extension services to the farmers.

The workshop was inaugurated by DDM, NABARD, Rouf Zargar in the presence of Project Coordinator KVK Kulgam Dr Manzoor Ganai and Lead District Manager Abdul Rashid besides the District Nodal officers from the Agriculture and Horticulture department.

A large number of agriculture graduates, progressive farmers and members of various FPOs of the district attended the programme.

Giving the details of the scheme, Zargar said that the scheme aims to provide business opportunities to unemployed agriculture graduates and the doorstep delivery of agricultural extension services to farmers to cater their local needs and affordability.

These Clinics & business centres shall provide expert advice and services to farmers on various technologies.

Besides, the requisite 60 days training shall be provided to applicants free of cost by National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), through Nodal Training Institutes (NTIs).

After the completion of training, the applicants will be provided a bank loan from 20 lakh to 1 crore (individual or group) to start the unit.

NABARD will channel the 36% subsidy to general category applicants and 44 per cent to applicants belonging to scheduled castes, Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) and northeast, hilly states.

Interested applicants can call the toll-free number 1800-425-1556 or apply online on the acabcmis.gov website.