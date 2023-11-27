3 dead, 2 injured in Doda accidents

Ramban, Nov 27: Three persons died and two others were injured in two separate accidents on the link roads of Doda district on Monday.

Police said that a mini load carrier (JK06B 1533), on its way to Gundana from Thathari went out of control of its driver and plunged into a several hundred feet deep gorge at Gagal Nullah, Thantna Monday morning.

Two persons died on the spot while the driver of the vehicle sustained grievous injuries.

Three persons including the driver and four cattle were on board when this accident occurred in the Thantna area on Thathri-Gundana link road.

Police identified the deceased as Zafarullah, son of Talib Hussain of Dandi Bhala and Mir Ali, son of Noor Mai of Joura Halaran tehsil Khara.

The injured driver Aqib Gulzar, 36, son of Khushi Muhammad of Pranoo, Doda was responding to the treatment at Associated Government Medical College and Hospital Doda.

Officials said that four cattle also died in the accident.

In another accident that occurred on Doda-Udhyanpur link road, a bike rider died on the spot. Police officials said that a motorcycle (JK06 4968) collided with another motorcycle (JK02AR 1106) coming from the opposite direction.

A motorcycle fell into a gorge and the motorcycle rider identified as Muzamil Bhat, son of Muhammad Hanief Batt of Kotli, Doda died on the spot.

The injured motorcyclist identified as Gulzar Ahmed, son of late Abdul Sattar was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital Doda.

Police registered two separate cases for further investigations.