6 injured in Chenani, Nowgam road accidents

Ramban, Dec 3: Six persons were injured in two different road accidents at Chenani and Nowgam areas today.

Reports said three persons were critically injured after a car in which they were travelling met with an accident on a link road at Chenani area of Udhampur district on Sunday.

Police said a rashly driven Alto car bearing registration no.JK02AN-1611on its way to Chenani from Bain met with an accident at Marghana. Three persons including the driver of the car sustained injuries.

They were rushed to Community Health Center (CHC), Chenani for treatment.

Police identified the injured as Nawaz Ahmed son of Abdul Gani resident of Baishty Tehsil Chenani, Fatima Begum wife of Jamal Din resident of Tragan Khadi District Ramban and Zarifa Akhtar wife of Mohammad Latief resident of Bain tehsil Chenani

Police has registered a case FIR No.169/2023 under section 279/337 IPC at Police Station Chenani in Udhampur.

In another incident, a rashly driven car overturned at Nowgam, Banihal on the old alignment of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. Three persons including a minor girl were injured and they were referred to government medical college (GMC) hospital Anantnag.

Police sources said a rashly driven Wagon-R car bearing registration number HR26BZ-2986 on its way to Banihal from Nowgam went out of control of its driver and overturned near Nowgam, Morh Banihal. Three female passengers travelling in the car sustained grievous injuries

On getting information a Police team led by PSI Amit Sharma from a nearby Police Post reached the spot and rescued three injured persons with the help of locals and shifted them to Sub District Hospital Banihal for treatment.

A police officer said the driver of the car Mudassar ul Akbar Itoo son of Mohd Akbar Itoo resident of Danar Banihal escaped unhurt in this accident.

Police identified the three injured persons as Heena Begum 32, wife of Ashaq Bhat, Irshada Begum 45, wife of Abdul Majeed Bhat, Bisma Majeed 12 daughter of Abdul Majeed Bhat all residents of Nowgam Banihal.

They said after providing medical aid the trio was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital Anantnag for specialized treatment. SHO, Banihal, Inspector Mohammad Afzal Wani confirmed the incident and said a case under section 279/337 IPC was registered at Police Station Banihal for further investigations.