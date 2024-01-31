Govt attaches doctor for dereliction of duty in Kishtwar

Srinagar, Jan 31: Health and Medical Education Department on Wednesday attached a doctor for dereliction of his duties in Kishtwar, placing him under suspension with immediate effect.

“Pending enquiry into his conduct/dereliction of duties, Dr.Nadeem Ahmad Tantray, Medical Officer, PHC Afti, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect in terms of Rule 31 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956,” the order from the H&ME department reads.

The suspended doctor should shall remain attached with the office of Chief Medical Officer, Kishtwar.

Meanwhile, the Director of Health, Jammu is directed to deploy two doctors immediately on internal arrangement basis to ensure that the workings in the institution (PHC Afti) are not impeded due to the non-availability of doctors, the order informed.