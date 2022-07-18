Hideout busted in Banihal, arms and ammunition recovered: police

Srinagar, Jul 18: Police and Army in a joint operation busted a hideout and recovered from the site arms and ammunition at Khari Banihal, officials said on Monday.
“On 17-07-2022, information was received through reliable sources regarding the presence of cache of arms and ammunition and related material in forest area of Hadwagan, Buzla of tehsil Khari of district Ramban”, news agency GNS quoted a police spokesman saying.
“At about 02:30 pm, a joint search operation of J&K Police (Police Post Khari) and Indian Army (23 RR) was launched in the forest area and suspected locations were searched in Hadwagan area that continued till 08:30 pm in the evening. During the said joint search operation, security forces, a suspected terrorist hideout was busted and arms/ammunition and related material was recovered”, the spokesman said.
He said AK-47 35 rounds; 07 PIKKA Ammunition; seven 09 mm rounds (rusted), 2 AK-47 Magazines (rusted), Explosive type material 01 kg approximately, Explosive type material in steel container 02 kgs approximately, one Fragmentation Grenade, one UBGL (rusted), one Radio Set Alinko, one Panasonic (cassette player), one IED equipped with wire (broken condition), one Pouch (Combat color), two Kerosene stoves (rusted), three Cooking utensils (rusted) were recovered from the hideout.
An FIR number 167/2022 u/s 7/25 Arms Act & 04 Explosive Substance Act has been registered at P/S Banihal and investigation has been taken up, added the spokesman.