Hideout busted in Banihal, arms and ammunition recovered: police

“At about 02:30 pm, a joint search operation of J&K Police (Police Post Khari) and Indian Army (23 RR) was launched in the forest area and suspected locations were searched in Hadwagan area that continued till 08:30 pm in the evening. During the said joint search operation, security forces, a suspected terrorist hideout was busted and arms/ammunition and related material was recovered”, the spokesman said.

He said AK-47 35 rounds; 07 PIKKA Ammunition; seven 09 mm rounds (rusted), 2 AK-47 Magazines (rusted), Explosive type material 01 kg approximately, Explosive type material in steel container 02 kgs approximately, one Fragmentation Grenade, one UBGL (rusted), one Radio Set Alinko, one Panasonic (cassette player), one IED equipped with wire (broken condition), one Pouch (Combat color), two Kerosene stoves (rusted), three Cooking utensils (rusted) were recovered from the hideout.