Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for second consecutive day

Srinagar, Feb 02: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for the second consecutive day on Friday, officials said.

A traffic police official said the restoration work is going on at Kishtwari Pather, Sherbibi, Magerkote, Mehad-cafetaria and Dalwas.

He said the road is also slippery at a number of places due to recent rains and snowfall.

“People are advised to avoid journey on the highway till it is clear,” he said.

The highway, which is the only surface link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, was closed due to snowfall in the Banihal-Qazigund section.

The road caved in at several places in the Sherbibi area between Ramban and Banihal on Thursday due to heavy rain and shooting stones.

Due to the blockade of the stretch in Sherbibi, hundreds of vehicles, especially load carriers were stranded at various locations between Srinagar and Jammu.