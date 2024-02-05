Jammu-Srinagar highway to remain closed for 24 hours

Srinagar, Feb 05: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway will remained closed for traffic from Tuesday morning for 24 hours in view of repair work, officials said today.

“In line with safety protocols, a 24-hour traffic halt is scheduled on Jammu-Srinagar NH-44 tomorrow 06.02.2024 (Tuesday) from 8AM to 8AM on 07.02.2024 (Wednesday) for road widening at Kishtwari Pathar & Dhalwas. For safety, avoid travel during this period. Plan your journeys wisely and prioritize safety,” said the Deputy Commissioner Ramban, in a post on X.

The road was damaged at several places due to landslides and shooting stones due to recent rains and snowfall.