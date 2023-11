Ramban, Nov 28: A man died on spot after falling from a tree while pruning branches in a far-flung village of Pullar tehsil Nagsani in Kishtwar district on Tuesday morning.

Official sources said an information was received from reliable sources that Mohammad Lateif Gujjar resident of Yaar Ajna Pullar rehsil Nagsani district Kishtwar while cutting wood at Yaar fell down from a tree and died. Later Police and revenue department officials reached the spot.