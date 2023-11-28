Parents of Chenab region students urge Authorities to announce winter vacations

Ramban, Nov 28: Parents of school children from three districts of the Chenab region of Jammu province urged upon the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory administration to announce winter vacations for school children especially for Primary and Middle standard classes.

As per reports received from Bhaderwah, Doda, Marmat, Kishtwar, Marwah, Wadwan Deachan, Paddar, Chatroo and Pogal Paristan, Gool Sangaldan, Rajgarh, Mahu Mangit Banihal in Ramban district the temperature in these areas is already harsh like Kashmir.

Areas of Reasi and Udhampur and other districts in the Jammu region have been facing severe cold conditions for the last many days.

According to the Meteorological Department Banihal temperature has been decreasing considerably with every passing day since the last few weeks.

A group of parents in Ramban said the government of Jammu and Kashmir’s decision to announce winter break for Kashmir division only is a strange decision.

“Unfortunately, the vacation for the Kashmir division keeps the winter areas of the Jammu division at the mercy of God.”

While talking to Greater Kashmir parents showed resentment against the Government’s decision to exclude winter areas of the Jammu division from winter breaks.

Parents of school children have appealed to the administration to announce winter vacations for school children especially for Primary and Middle standard classes.

They said many areas in Kishtwar, Bhaderwah Doda and Ramban witnessed snowfall on 10 November due to which temperature has considerably dropped.

It’s pertinent to mention here that the Director of School Education Kashmir with the approval from the Secretary of Education announced winter breaks for the Kashmir division only from the 28th of November to the 28 of February excluding three districts of Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar in Chenab region and other districts of Jammu province.