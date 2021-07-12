Ramban residents asked to keep away from Chenab river banks as water level increases

RAMBAN, JULY 12: Officials in the Baghlihar Hydroelectric Project in J&K's on Monday issued an advisory asking general public of district Ramban to refrain from going near the banks of river Chenab on view of a rising water level.

A handout issued by the project saod that due to rise in temperature and continuous raining, the water level in the Baghlihar Hydroelectric Power Project reservoir is increasing.

In order to regulate the water level, the spillway gates shall be opened as and when required in the coming days, the handout said.