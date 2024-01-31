Ramban student booked for derogatory social media post

Srinagar, Jan 31: A student hailing from Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir has been booked for a derogatory social media post, officials said today. The student is currently studying at a university in Bathinda area of Punjab.

“Strongly condemning any efforts of blasphemy of Prophet Mohammed (SAW) on a social media post. A criminal acts that disrupt peace. The District administration is taking swift action; FIR already filed against the culprits under sections 295-A, 153-A, 298, and 505 IPC. Ensuring that those responsible face rightful consequences. Zero tolerance for such provocative behavior. The DC of Ramban urges the public to prioritize communal harmony and respect for all sentiments,” said the Deputy Commissioner Ramban on X.

SSP Ramban told Greater Kashmir that the police is on job to arrest the student.