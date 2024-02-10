Road safety awareness events held

Doda, Feb 10: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) today organised a series of road safety awareness events as part of the ongoing National Road Safety Month campaign.

The campaign aimed to raise awareness among drivers and operators about their role and responsibilities on the road.

Special emphasis was placed on avoiding overloading, mobile phone usage while driving, over speeding and the importance of retroreflective tapes. Additionally, pedestrians’ safety was highlighted through counseling sessions.

The road safety event was orchestrated under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner, Harvinder Singh, demonstrating the district administration’s commitment to promote road safety.

ARTO Doda, Rajesh Gupta, supervised the events, ensuring smooth execution. Such initiatives align with the objectives of National Road Safety Month, emphasizing the importance of safe driving practices and reducing road accidents.

Given the challenges of hilly terrain like Doda, road safety becomes even more critical.