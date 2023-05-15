Storage, sale of firecrackers banned during marriage season in Reasi district

Ramban, May 15: On the recommendations of the Senior Superintendent of Police, District Magistrate, Reasi imposed a ban on the storage, sale, and use of firecrackers during the marriage season, within the territorial jurisdiction of District Reasi.
The ban was ordered till further orders and took immediate effect on Monday. In this connection order No:62-DC(Rsi) of 2023 dated 15 May was issued by District Magistrate, Reasi, Babila Ralwal.
The order was issued after Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi vide No. Conf/2023/4180 dated 1 May reported to District Magistrate, Reasi, that due to indiscriminate bursting of firecrackers by people in view of ongoing marriage season and other events and functions especially during night leads to confusion among the “security forces/Army/Police which at times may lead to inaction on their part to respond to a terror, especially during the prevailing security scenario in the areas.”
Senior Superintendent of Police Reasi has recommended imposing a ban on the sale of fire-crackers and making the general public aware through both print and electronic media as well as through drum beating at public places not to use “fire-crackers during marriage ceremonies and other functions/events because of security scenario.”
“Therefore, District Magistrate, Reasi Babila Rakwal, in the exercise of powers vested upon him under Section 144 Cr.PC does hereby order a complete ban on the storage, sale, and use of firecrackers.”
“The order is issued ex parte and no prior notice is served because of the emergency involved in the matter. Any violation of the order shall invite action under Indian Penal Code.”
Earlier District Magistrates of Rajouri, Poonch, and Ramban also imposed a ban on the use of firecrackers.