Storage, sale of firecrackers banned during marriage season in Reasi district

The order was issued after Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi vide No. Conf/2023/4180 dated 1 May reported to District Magistrate, Reasi, that due to indiscriminate bursting of firecrackers by people in view of ongoing marriage season and other events and functions especially during night leads to confusion among the “security forces/Army/Police which at times may lead to inaction on their part to respond to a terror, especially during the prevailing security scenario in the areas.”

Senior Superintendent of Police Reasi has recommended imposing a ban on the sale of fire-crackers and making the general public aware through both print and electronic media as well as through drum beating at public places not to use “fire-crackers during marriage ceremonies and other functions/events because of security scenario.”