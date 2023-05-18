Tourists throng Bhaderwah after recent snowfall

Tourists from different states are beaming with joy and happiness while experiencing the beauty of white snow and chill that too in mid-May when the plains from where they travel experience a grueling heat wave. Locals have attributed the inflow of visitors to the vision of the Prime Minister.

“We came to pay obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and thereafter our plan was to go to Kashmir but the tour operator suggested we visit Bhaderwah as the Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed. We decided to give it a try and believe me the tour of this beautiful valley is worth every penny,” said Santosh Jangam, a tourist from Mumbai.

“It’s like a dream come true as we are playing with snow in mid-May when our place is under an intense heat wave. The vast meadows give an impression of being covered with white carpet surrounded with snow peaked mountains. It’s mesmerizing and magical. We are fortunate and lucky to be here at Guldanda,” said Santosh, 45, another visitor from Mumbai.

“We were in search of a virgin destination for our honeymoon that ended at Bhaderwah Valley ,” said Sunny Kumar from Patna.