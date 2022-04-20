2 SKUAST-Kashmir students selected for Erasmus+ fellowship in Italy

Srinagar: Two students from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir have been selected for Erasmus+ Fellowship at the University of Padova, Italy.

Under the fellowship, the students from the SKUAST-K’s Division of Plant Biotechnology will undergo advanced training in the area of plant proteomics and metabolomics.

The programme is a joint student and staff mobility between SKUAST-Kashmir and University of Padova, Italy under Erasmus+ programme.

The students namely Ammarah Hami and Madhiya Manzoor, currently pursuing PhD Biotechnology at Division of Plant Biotechnology, Shalimar will spend six months at the University of Padova, Italy.