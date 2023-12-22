Congregational Friday prayers held at Jamia Masjid after 10 weeks

Srinagar, Dec 22: Congregational Friday prayers were held at historic Jamia Masjid in Downtown after 10 weeks.

Large number of people from different areas of Kashmir offered Friday prayers at the masjid.

Officials said the congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid had been suspended for the past 10 weeks due to apprehensions of protests linked to Israeli actions in Gaza. The closure of the masjid on Fridays had prompted increased security deployment in and around the area, to prevent potential law and order issues.