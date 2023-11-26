NHM releases ranking of public health facilities on e-Sahaj

Srinagar, Nov 26: The National Health Mission, J&K, today released ranking of Public Health facilities on Hospital Management Information System (JK e Sahaj) for October 2023.

In the category of Associated Hospitals of Government Medical Colleges, the first rank has been clinched by Kashmir Nursing Home Srinagar, followed by Chest Disease Hospital, Srinagar, GMC Kathua, Jammu Psychiatric Disease Hospital, and Jammu Super speciality Hospital. The bottom five in this category included SMHS, Srinagar, GMC Handwara, GMC Udhampur, Srinagar Super speciality Hospital, Government Medical College, Doda and GMC Jammu.

In the category of District Hospitals, ASYM DH Budgam bagged the first position followed by DH Kishtwar, DH Shopian, DH Reasi and DH Samba. The bottom five in this category included MCCH Anantnag, DH Bandipora, JLNM

Srinagar, DH Poonch, and DH Pulwama.

In the category of Community Health Centres (CHCs), first rank has been secured by CHC Kralgund, Kupwara followed by CHC Batote, Ramban, CHC Kremshore, Budgam, CHC Hajin, Bandipora and CHC Sohanjana, Jammu. The bottom five in this category included CHC Thanamandi, CHC Taryath, CHC Bani, CHC Zachaldara and CHC Langate.