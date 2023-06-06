Nowgam, Bemina flyovers to be made operational by September

Srinagar: Authorities today said that the Nowgam, Bemina flyovers will be made operational by September while the Sanat Nagar flyover will be completed by November this year.

This was stated in a review meeting on progress of developmental works taken up under R&B Sector in the District during financial year 2023-24. The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad at the outset, DC took a comprehensive physical/financial review of targets with regard to infrastructure development, upgradation works and macadamization process undertaken by R&B Circle Srinagar/Budgam, R&B Circular Road Project, PMGSY, NABARD, City Roads Division etc.

On the occasion, the DC was given apprised about present status of major developmental works and macadamization process through detailed PowerPoint presentations by the concerned Superintending Engineers.