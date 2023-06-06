Nowgam, Bemina flyovers to be made operational by September

Srinagar: Authorities today said that the Nowgam, Bemina flyovers will be made operational by September while the Sanat Nagar flyover will be completed by November this year.
This was stated in a review meeting on progress of developmental works taken up under R&B Sector in the District during financial year 2023-24. The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad at the outset, DC took a comprehensive physical/financial review of targets with regard to infrastructure development, upgradation works and macadamization process undertaken by R&B Circle Srinagar/Budgam, R&B Circular Road Project, PMGSY, NABARD, City Roads Division etc.
On the occasion, the DC was given apprised about present status of major developmental works and macadamization process through detailed PowerPoint presentations by the concerned Superintending Engineers.
Giving details of the Circle, the Superintendent Engineer R&B Circle Srinagar/Budgam informed that as many as 33 works have been approved at a cost of Rs 24.0 crore with a target to macadamize/blacktop the roads. While Rs 4.48 crore are also being spent on filling of potholes on 12.70 kilometers of road in CD-1st, CD-2nd, Chadoora and PCD-1st Division of Srinagar District.
In addition, 44 works have also been completed to blacktop 117.91 Km road length at a cost of Rs 31.07 Cr during G20 programmes.
Similarly, the Superintendent Engineer (R&B) Circular Road Project informed the DC that a road length is being black topped during the current FY in the Circle at a cost of Rs 6.48 crore.
With regard to filling of Potholes, the DC stressed on completing the works on priority basis to ensure hassle-free movement of commuters. He also asked the concerned to ensure early completion of works taken up under Srinagar Smart City projects.
During the meeting the DC took first hand appraisal about the progress on ongoing major development projects including 127-meter long Noor-Jehan Bridge on Jhelum river at Qamarwari being constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore.
The DC also reviewed progress of ongoing works on construction of flyovers and Nowgam Junction, Bemina Crossing and Sanat Nagar being carried out at a cost of Rs 34.90 crore, Rs 31.49 crore and Rs 41 crore respectively with the aim to decongest the City areas and ensure smooth ply traffic on National Highway.
The DC was informed that work is going in full swing on Nowgam and Bemina Flyovers and shall be made operational by September this year while Sanat Nagar flyover will be completed by November 2023 reviewing progress of work on the Rs 7.42 crore project for construction of second Tankipora bridge adjacent to DC Office Complex, the DC stressed the officers to accelerate the pace of work and complete the construction of the vital project.
The DC was further informed that under NABARD, 8 works have been approved to blacktop roads at the cost of Rs 11.50 crore.
The DC also took a detailed review of Status of SAMAGRA Works and Proposed Budget 2023-24 under District Capex Budget for school Education of the District.
The Deputy Commissioner after taking review of all works being executed during the current year under R&B and other allied sectors directed the officers to strictly follow the deadlines of each project to ensure their timely completion so that people are benefitted at large.
The DC laid stress on speeding up the pace of execution process to complete the works in a time bound manner.