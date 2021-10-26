As we move along time

So it again changed in the very fundamental ways. Similarly, when empires were formed human mind produced fresh ideas, and created means to sustain an empire. Now we had a world that was run by kings, courts, armies, and battlefields.

The commercial side of an empire was also way different than all the earlier ways of material transaction. So it needed whole-scale changes in the ways of thinking, and executing. The last great period of change was seen when the sun set on empires and the world gave rise to nation-states. This transition from empire to nation-states was not just a shift from one power module to another. It was a transformation much bigger than this.