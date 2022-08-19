From the ramparts of the Red Fort

Modi shows that he is conscious of this need; hence, his stress on research and innovation. His emphasis on India reaching a stage when it could set standards in the area of technology was inspiring. Indeed, it is only when the country is able to achieve this position that it will be counted in the first rank of nations. In this context the Indian private sector has a great role to play for major industrial groups should invest far more than they doing now in research and innovation. That noted, the state will not be able to give up its responsibility to reinvigorate all of India’s scientific and technological institutions.

Another point Modi mentioned deserves special mention. He spoke eloquently of the need for gender equality and the need to respect women and their role in upholding family values. Even more, he stressed that for the nation’s progress women will have to play a far greater role in national life. Many economists insist that unless young women in very large numbers enter the work force India’s dream of becoming a developed nation will not be achieved. For this purpose traditional patriarchal social attitudes will need to change. It is good that Modi pointed out the coarseness that is now being witnessed in social behaviour and is reflected in the language of daily discourse. As Modi said “…it hurts me to say that we have witnessed a perversion in our day-to-day speaking, behaviour. We have been casually using language and words that are insulting to women. Can we not pledge to get rid of everything in our behaviour, culture and everyday life that humiliates and demeans women? Women’s pride is going to be a huge asset in fulfilling the dreams of the nation. I see this power and therefore I am insistent on it”. Modi’s call to society has to be reflected not only in language but also in the actions of society and of the governmental machinery at all levels. Most importantly, those who commit crimes against women should never be forgiven. State discretion should not be applied in their favour.