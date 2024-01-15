BOSE notifies date sheet for class 10th, 12th annual exams in ‘soft zones’ of J&K

Srinagar, Jan 15: Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Monday notified the date-sheet for annual (Regular 2024) examination of class 10th to 12th students enrolled in schools falling in soft zone areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the date-sheet, issued by the Director Academics JKBOSE, the examination of class 10th students in soft zone areas will commence from March 11 of 2024 and will culminate on April 3.

Similarly, the examination of class 11th students in soft zone areas will commence from March 30 of 2024 and will culminate on April 25 respectively.

Also, the examination of class 12th students will commence from March 6 of 2024 and will culminate on March 28 of 2024.

According to JKBOSE officials, the datesheet for hard zone areas will be notified later separately.

The JK Board has already notified the soft and hard zone areas of Jammu and Kashmir division.

As per the BOSE records, around 444 schools- 309 in Jammu and 135 in Kashmir division fall in hard zones while seven zones of Kargil district and whole Ladakh area fall in hard zones.

In Kashmir division, 43 schools of Anantnag, Bandipora 19, Kupwara 32, Kulgam 28 and 13 schools in Budgam fall in hard zones.

In Jammu division 50 schools of Kishtwar, Reasi 47, Rajouri 7, Poonch 20, Doda 56, Ramban 64 and 65 schools of Udhampur fall in hard zones.