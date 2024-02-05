Dr Naseer Iqbal is new registrar Kashmir University

Srinagar, Feb 05: J&K LG Manoj Sinha on Monday approved the appointment of Professor Dr Naseer Iqbal as the new registrar of the University of Kashmir.

In addition to this, Dr Fayaz Ahmad Loan is appointed as Librarian of Allama Iqbal Library, while Dr Sheikh Ghulam Mohammad as the director- North Campus and Dr Mandeep Singh as director Physical Education.

Quoting the additional secretary at the LG’s secretariat news agency KNO reported that the appointment was made on the basis of recommendations of the selection committee of various positions in the University of Kashmir on tenure basis.

“I am desired to convey the approval of Lieutenant Governor of J&K (Chancellor) University of Kashmir to the appointment of four vacancies against the respective positions in the University of Kashmir subject to the satisfactory vigilance clearance,” the official said. (KNO)