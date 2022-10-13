Induction program for non-teaching staff concludes at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: The 10 day induction program for newly appointed non-teaching staff members concluded on Thursday at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.
The valedictory ceremony of the event was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal, Dean Research & Consultancy (R&C) NIT Srinagar, M.F. Wani was patron and Institute’s Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari was Chief-Coordinator of the program.
The induction program was organized by NIT Srinagar’s administration under an initiative for the professional development of academic administrators.
Addressing the gathering, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said such training sessions are vital for all-round development of the employees. It helps to understand the working conditions, job roles and other things, he said.
Prof. Sehgal urged newly appointed employees to work with a positive frame of mind. The process of learning and understanding new things will continue till the last day of your service, he said.
“We should always remain unbiased to our work, no matter how personal it may be. If we are biased towards our work, then the system will not work smoothly and can lead to a crisis in the organization,” Prof. Sehgal said.
He expressed his gratitude to the Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrars and other resources members for delivering their lectures during the induction program.
On the occasion, Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said employees are the foundation of any organization and no organisation can work without employees.
“Human Resources can be considered as the heart of an organization. Job dedication teaches discipline, passion, and time management, which are vital to success. Dedicated employees can inspire their team members to strive for success, creating a more productive work environment, he said.
“Such programs are an opportunity to acquire new skills to aid in their career progression. The training makes employees feel motivated and enhances their job satisfaction and morale, Prof. Bukhari said.
Dean R&C and Patron of the program, Prof. M F Wani said the main aim of this induction program is to inculcate basic knowledge about the NIT system of governance to newly appointed employees, so that they will act as a productive asset for the Institute.
“Nothing can be achieved without dedication and helping hands are always there for those, who are passionate, hardworking and eager to work,” he said
Earlier Faisal Irshad Ganai, Deputy Registrar (Admin) presented the final report presentation of the 10 day program. He said during the 10 day induction program, 38 lectures were delivered to the participants.
“From understanding the NIT system to Ranking and Accreditation’ all topics were covered by the resource persons for the program. I hope that participants will have a brief introduction about various things,” Mr. Faisal said.
A formal vote of thanks was presented by Mr. Mohammad Hazik, (Asstt. Registrar Legal/PIO). He expressed his gratitude to Director NIT Srinagar Prof. Rakesh Sehgal, Institute’s Registrar Prof. Bukhari and Prof. MF Wani for their unconditional support in making the induction program a reality.
He also thanked NIT Srinagar administration and resource persons for delivering their lectures during the program.
“We look forward to learning with you together in the years to come, be kind and be respectful. Take ownership of this great institution and give your best and it will take care of you,” Hazik said.
Faisal Irshad, Deputy Registrar (Admin), Mubashir Ahmad Wani, Asstt. Registrar (Audit), Shahid Hamid Najar, Asstt. Registrar (Accounts), Nazia Nazir, Deputy Registrar (Acctts), Mohammad Iqbal Dar, Asstt. Registrar (Admin) Mohammad Hazik, Asstt. Registrar (Legal/PIO).
Dr. G.R. Beigh, Asst. Prof. ECE (Examination), Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, Asstt. Registrar (Academics), Dr. Janib-ul-Bashir, Asstt. Professor, IT (e-Governance) and Er. Mustafa Zargar) Scientific, Technical officer (CSC) and Dr. Harveer Singh Pali, Asstt. Professor MED were the resource persons for the program.