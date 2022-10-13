Induction program for non-teaching staff concludes at NIT Srinagar

“We should always remain unbiased to our work, no matter how personal it may be. If we are biased towards our work, then the system will not work smoothly and can lead to a crisis in the organization,” Prof. Sehgal said.

He expressed his gratitude to the Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrars and other resources members for delivering their lectures during the induction program.

On the occasion, Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said employees are the foundation of any organization and no organisation can work without employees.

“Human Resources can be considered as the heart of an organization. Job dedication teaches discipline, passion, and time management, which are vital to success. Dedicated employees can inspire their team members to strive for success, creating a more productive work environment, he said.

“Such programs are an opportunity to acquire new skills to aid in their career progression. The training makes employees feel motivated and enhances their job satisfaction and morale, Prof. Bukhari said.

Dean R&C and Patron of the program, Prof. M F Wani said the main aim of this induction program is to inculcate basic knowledge about the NIT system of governance to newly appointed employees, so that they will act as a productive asset for the Institute.

“Nothing can be achieved without dedication and helping hands are always there for those, who are passionate, hardworking and eager to work,” he said

Earlier Faisal Irshad Ganai, Deputy Registrar (Admin) presented the final report presentation of the 10 day program. He said during the 10 day induction program, 38 lectures were delivered to the participants.

“From understanding the NIT system to Ranking and Accreditation’ all topics were covered by the resource persons for the program. I hope that participants will have a brief introduction about various things,” Mr. Faisal said.