2ND TRAGEDY IN 2 DAYS | 4 die, 33 injured in Rajouri accidents

These accidents occurred a day after 11 persons lost their lives and 27 others sustained injuries in a major accident at Saujiyan in the twin border district of Poonch.

Officials said that a bus (JK02CD 9156) on its way from the Surankote area of Poonch to Jammu met an accident at around 11:50 am when the driver of the bus lost control over the wheel on the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway and the bus plunged into a deep gorge at Deri Ralyote.