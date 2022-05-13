4 die while cleaning well in Kupwara

Kupwara, May 13: A pall of gloom descended on Check Keegam village in north Kashmir's Kupwara district after four persons died while cleaning a well in the vicinity. An official said that they had taken a dewatering pump inside the well which caused suffocation with the result all four persons fell unconscious one after another.
"The bystanders after witnessing the scene launched a rescue operation and after hectic efforts they were able to retrieve them in unconscious condition. During the course of the rescue operation another person working in Army MES from Kerbal Anantnag, fell unconscious while retrieving the deceased persons," he added.
"All five persons were immediately evacuated by locals and police with the assistance of army to 168 Military Hospital Drugmulla, despite efforts made by the doctors there, four persons could not be saved, however Mohammad Younus who fell unconscious during rescue operation was referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment," the official further said.
The deceased persons include father son duo and have been identified as Nazir Ahmad Magray (36), Abdul Gani Magray (60), his son Lateef Ahmad Magray (35) and Obaid Ahmad Magray (30). Police have registered a case in this regard and further investigations set into motion.