All parameters of peace at their best in Kashmir: GOC DP Pandey

GK: What is the main challenge which the security forces are facing in the present scenario when hybrid terrorists are at large after the killings of innocents in Kashmir?

GOC Pandey: These hybrid terrorists are a challenge and now we are evolving various strategies to deal with them. First important aspect to understand is the management of terrorist numbers is always the part of the strategy of the nexus which are running locally with hand and gloves along with their associates in Pakistan. These both keep on evolving new plans and systems adapting to our changing strategy of targeting terrorist leadership and the terrorist. The current strategy of this nexus is to get terrorists who are low key, may be trained to basic weapons and quiet on the hybrid mode without announcing their recruitment as a terrorist to keep them below the radar of security forces.

Secondly, there is a major shift in the process of recruitment by the nexus because of which they have started targeting teenagers and young men who could be brainwashed easily on the lines of religion / azadi / victimhood. The older are mature enough to see that they are being used by the nexus.

These hybrid terrorists lay low and carry out their daily routine life as a normal regular citizen as students, worker in orchards, shopkeepers, service class etc. They get activated only when they are provided with a weapon and a target to assassinate. Therefore, later on once he is neutralized by the security forces, everyone claims that he was not a terrorist as he had never openly announced his recruitment.

Lately, this has also seen a shift towards Srinagar, where we have witnessed some targeted killings taking place in which people were coming out of the mosque, in their shops / schools etc which is a fixed location and with fixed timings.

Hybrid terrorists have shifted to soft targets like minority communities of Pandits / Sikhs / vendors from other States, security force personals who are on leave, low level political workers and social activist who don’t have any security cover and have a typical move pattern which can easily be tracked. The Modus Operandi has changed to use pistols and do assassination type killings of soft targets using pistol as their main weapon.

Even with a mere pistol they pose a serious threat as they can do targeted killing of soft targets to terrorise the Kashmiri citizens. The intelligence agencies and SFs are executing a strategy to identify and neutralize the perpetrators.

GK: Since Chinese are doing a lot of build up along LAC, there is concern among security experts over hot LAC. It is called ‘LoC’ization of the LAC. How will hot LAC impact the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir especially along LOC?

GOC Pandey: You are aware that 14 Corps is looking at the LAC. We are also aware that distinct steps have been taken to counter the Chinese threat. I can assure you on the LoC we continue to be alert and effective to counter any threat as before.