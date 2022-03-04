All parameters of peace at their best in Kashmir: GOC DP Pandey

General Officer Commanding of Srinagar based Chinar Corps, Lt General, D P Pandey, has said that post the Abrogation Article 370 and amid prevailing ceasefire at LoC, all the parameters of peace and prosperity are “at their best.” He said that the “new normal” is becoming the way of life in Jammu and Kashmir—asserting that the truce along the Line of Control between India and Pakistan is vital for both nations, and the main beneficiaries are the people on the LoC. In an exclusive interview with Greater Kashmir’s Senior Editor, Nazir Ganaie, D P Pandey talked in detail about wide-range of issues including current security situation in Kashmir region, Ceasefire Agreement along LoC, Army’s public outreach, youth connect, Strategic Areas Notification (SAN), AFSPA revocation and more.
Greater Kashmir (GK): In order to start with the present security situation in the valley and on LOC. Can you please tell us how you see the current security situation in the valley and how it will remain in this year?
General Officer Commanding (GoC): The security situation in the hinterland and on the LoC has shown gradual improvement in the last few years. Post the Abrogation and the prevailing ceasefire at LoC, all the parameters of peace and prosperity are at their best. The tourism industry is booming in Kashmir, after a lull for so many years, Jammu and Kashmir saw the numbers peaking. As per the tourism department more than 5 lakh tourists visited Kashmir last year, this includes many foreigners. This itself speaks volumes as an indicator of the new normal which we all are witnessing and I am sure the locals and the tourism industry are reaping the fruits of it.
We have also good success in counter terror operations. One of the biggest enablers for SF in effective counter terror operations has been improved HUMINT. This has enabled surgical operations with minimum collateral. The law-and-order situation has improved though it is still a work in progress. In terms of terrorist attacks the numbers are extremely low except for the month of Oct 2021 when the numbers had jumped due to the targeted killings. On targeting of the ‘white collar terrorists’ The proactive work of the JKP and other agencies has tightened the noose on the drug and weapon smuggling, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has suffocated the hawala money channels and newly revised SB is improving counter terror investigation and prosecution.
The government has started showing its positive response and with its proactive management, all round development is visible to a common man. Large infrastructural development projects are running at their full pace whether we talk of linking Srinagar with railways or all-weather road connectivity from Kashmir to Leh in terms of mega tunnel projects currently in progress near Sonamarg and beyond. These take time to execute but the pace of work is unprecedented, and Kashmiris are noticing that. While a subtle negative continues around because of few radicals and the nexus in the name of religion and victimhood, the people have understood the agenda of conflict entrepreneurs who want the state of conflict to continue. The change is happening.
GK: Since Feb 25 last year when the cease-fire agreement was reaffirmed, what change have you seen along the LoC? How long will the ceasefire last?
GOC Pandey: The February ceasefire was done under compulsion of Pakistan as they were under stringent media and FATF watch etc. The situation on their western border was spiraling out of hand along with their internal issues along with a worst economic crisis which their country is facing these days. This truce deal is desirable for both Nations as the advantage of this ceasefire is phenomenal for the people living on either side of the LoC. There is a lot of freedom of movement for the people for normal livelihood activities, children are regularly attending their educational institutes, a great amount of infrastructure development works are in full swing etc. therefore it’s a win-win situation for both the Nations and its citizens. However, we are alert and ready in case the ceasefire is broken by Pakistan or in case of any complicity of Pakistan is established in any major terror event then we will respond suitably. Therefore, the onus is on Pakistan to stop abetting terrorism in J&K – that done the LoC peace will sustain.
GK: The Government of Pakistan has recently announced a security policy. It has mentioned hundred years of peace between the two neighbors. How do you look at the policy given Pakistan's long involvement in Jammu and Kashmir affairs?
GOC Pandey: We are analyzing the security policy document. With Pakistan real intent and public statements have a huge gap. We saw that even after the LoC ceasefire last year, where on one side ceasefire was sought by Pakistan and we agreed while at the same time the propaganda machines of the Pakistani state continued as before. Same happened when some elements in Pakistan tried to re-start trade with India. Which was scuttled. The intent of the Pakistani state will be reflected by its actions on ground. The document reflects some reality of tough challenges the Pakistani state faces. We in Kashmir will look at real tangibles in Pakistani actions with respect to J&K before we believe there is change of heart or intent. Till then we are alert and committed to security on the LoC and the hinterland.
GK: Army has been recently allowed to take land in Gulmarg under strategic areas clause. How do you plan to develop it?
GOC Pandey: I am surprised that even journalists of such important newspapers believe that the Army has got additional land in Gulmarg. This is despite a clear press release by us on the issue. Let me once again clarify, the promulgation of Strategic Area Notification (SAN) has been under process since 2019 to follow the rulings of JK High Court. There has been no additional land transferred to the Army under this notification, the subject land in Sonamarg and Gulmarg is already under use by the Army for decades. Both Sonamarg and Gulmarg are important High-Altitude training areas of the Indian Army. Part of the land is acquired land and part requisitioned for training and allied activities. SAN pertains only to promulgation of these areas as ‘strategic areas’ to facilitate construction of training and other operational enabling infrastructure; this had been stalled for long due to procedural issues and resulting in inefficiencies and a drain to the exchequer. This was long overdue. I repeat that no new area has been added or allotted. I expect responsible Kashmir based media to clarify the issue and counter this false propaganda.
GK: You have been interacting with Kashmiri youth a lot. Do you feel any change in their outlook?
GOC Pandey: Youth are the bulwark of any society. In Kashmir, the youth have had it rough due to the prevailing high intensity propaganda on social media and the security situation. For me youth is time to play, learn and be happy as you grow into balanced productive citizens of the society and nation. They are our future. I feel young and good when I interact with their exuberance of youth and fresh energy. I have been interacting with Kashmiri youth for decades now and I can tell you that I can see a change. This new breed of young men and women are confident and clear that they will themselves write their destiny. They are clear headed, fearless and committed to take the Kashmiri society away from the hands of the radicals. For the first time the radicals look worried.
The social media space continues to be used by the radicals to radicalize, feed victimhood and false narratives. This is a facet that affects all of us in all parts of the world. In Kashmir the youth are targets of well-funded propaganda machinery by the adversary across the border and even those sitting among us. This is a battle of narratives where everyone from the state to the society has to take measures to protect our youth from false propaganda. Parents, teachers, religious leaders, political leaders – all have a responsibility to guide our youth. We in the army are doing our bit by interacting and providing platforms for youth engagement. I can tell you that whenever I meet them the Kashmiri youth surprise me with their intelligence and talent. We the society and the state owe them an enabling environment of happiness and growth.
GK: You have been visiting Gurdwaras, shrines and other public importance places, how do you see people reacting to your visits?
GOC Pandey: Yes, I have always been fascinated by and visit historical and religious places wherever I have been posted. These visits are purely my personal visits to those holy places or even places of historical interest. Maybe with present appointments these visits attract attention.
We Indian army soldiers are men of faith, the most outstanding value of the Indian army is that it is sarvdhamrsthals in all our units. They reflect the soul of India and the spirit of the Indian Army. Kashmiri is dotted with beautiful and important places of worship. I always look for opportunities to visit them, both to pray and see the beauty of the places.
I feel touched and honored when I see overwhelming welcome with smiles, warm hugs and selfies at all the places. To avoid any inconvenience to the locals I always visit the place unannounced. I love to have informal interactions, share a cup of tea, a small stroll in the local market etc wherever I get a chance.
Just to add at all these places I pray for the well being of my soldiers on the frontiers on tough tasks and for the peace, happiness and prosperity of the Kashmiri citizens.
GK: You have also been in favour of a good relationship between people and the army. Will you bring any change to the way convoys are moving since 2019 like stopping traffic etc?
GOC Pandey: You are referring to 2019 as the Pulwama attack happened that year. The fact remains that the citizens understood the threat and compulsions that lead to these curbs. Yes, I am conscious of the challenges faced by the common citizen. We understand the inconvenience to the common man when Army convoys pass through the area. Last year this was at a higher scale due to movement of additional troops and logistics to Eastern Ladakh, this should reduce in years to come with the upgrade of Rohtang axis.
The citizen has also seen attacks on security forces on the highway including use of vehicle borne IED attacks etc. Numerous efforts to cause more such attacks have been foiled this year, the threat remains. It has to be understood that the security procedures need to be near ‘fool proof’, as our soldiers’ lives are dependent on them. The terrorist has to succeed only once.
The security forces have a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that dictates the movement of convoys, these procedures deal with physical and proximate security of the forces. These are reviewed periodically based on the threat assessment. It is a tough situation which the security forces and the citizens have to face together. I am sanguine in times to come we should be able to reduce the terrorist threat and downgrade the safety protocols on the highway. We all need to work for that.
GK: You have been talking about white-collar terrorism. Recently a newspaper had reported that with yours statement the Army has blurred difference between civilians and terrorists in the valley. Do you think every civilian in the valley is suspect? Or is it just a misunderstanding of your statement?
GOC Pandey: I will not waste time on those whose intent is to misread. I have clearly stated what we mean by ‘white collar terrorist’. These white-collar terrorists are the terrorist factories. Agenda of these white-collar terrorists is to widen the rift and misguide the Kashmiri youth. They are white collar because they play in the grey zone while living a normal citizen life but concurrently motivating, aiding and carrying out terror acts. It is time to clarify that there is no grey, for the state dissent is okay, sedition is not; it is there we draw the line.
In our CT effort the first effort is to target the OGW network that sustains terrorism. OGW network works at multiple levels. The lowest level is those who provide logistic support to the terrorists. The second are the recruiters and handlers – they choose targets for the terrorists to strike and new recruits for various terrorist tanzeems; these are the white-collar terrorists living in society among us. The third level is that of the instigators and vulture journalists who feed victimhood and instigate the youth – they drive radical separatist ideology. We have to address all three levels to effectively break the cycle of violence.
All these white collared terrorists are themselves either sitting abroad or in comfortable places. While they enjoy all the luxuries themselves and educate their own children keeping them away from all the turmoil and at the same time using the poor and vulnerable youth of Kashmir as cannon fodder. It’s a proven fact that no children of white-collar terrorists or the ones doing propaganda from Pakistan or other countries on social media join terrorism. Those who join terror are those who have some anger, challenges or family issues etc. These white-collar terrorists, without even picking up a weapon are benefiting themselves from the conflict economy and getting richer by the day and preying on poor and vulnerable strata of society like vultures. If they are locals then they are well off working even in government establishments, as journalists, media persons, social media influencers, businessmen, contractors etc or if they are abroad then they are well paid by our adversary to promote propaganda and increase the recruitment and turmoil in the region. The network identifies the vulnerable youth and takes them in the wrong direction on the basis of religious radicalization, victimhood etc. The state and society have to work together to counter this threat and save our youth from scourge of terrorism and path of violence. The society has to rise up and ask these perpetrators and instigators why their own children are progressing and not picking up weapons and exploiting the poor youth to die in vain. This has to be our main effort.
GK: There has been a lot of discourse around the Armed Forces Special Powers Act and its continuation. Do you think any possibility of the law being revised in future giving what you say improving the security situation in the valley?
GOC Pandey: State is responsible to ensure a safe and secure environment for the citizens to live their life free from fear, this in J&K has been compromised by Pakistan supported terrorist networks. The Indian Army has been deployed to remove this threat to peace and security of the Kashmiri citizens.
AFSPA is an enabling act which has been enacted for a specific purpose. Its duration is governed by the timelines required for meeting the Act’s purpose. It needs to be in force till the time there is a need for the Army to engage in counter terrorist operations. We are hopeful that someday soon, we will be able to bring down the level of terrorism and consequent violence in Kashmir to a level where the situation is in control of civil administration.
We all are witnessing the new normal, peace and prosperity returning to the valley. However, the online threats by terrorists and targeted killings of Kashmiri civilians, soft targets like security force personals who are on leave, low level political workers and social activist in last few months show that the normal way of life and writ of civil administration is still affected by terrorism. I feel sad when I see a family who has lost kids to terrorist bullet or grenade still feels scared to show his anger and anguish in the open – the threat and fear remains. Please understand that the terrorist waits and bides his time when under pressure, as a state we cannot make the mistake of declaring victory too soon – that will give the radicals to find space again.
I am sure the government will look at revocation of AFSPA at a suitable time when the security situation improves. It will be a time when sustainable peace is believed to have been achieved.
GK: What is the main challenge which the security forces are facing in the present scenario when hybrid terrorists are at large after the killings of innocents in Kashmir?
GOC Pandey: These hybrid terrorists are a challenge and now we are evolving various strategies to deal with them. First important aspect to understand is the management of terrorist numbers is always the part of the strategy of the nexus which are running locally with hand and gloves along with their associates in Pakistan. These both keep on evolving new plans and systems adapting to our changing strategy of targeting terrorist leadership and the terrorist. The current strategy of this nexus is to get terrorists who are low key, may be trained to basic weapons and quiet on the hybrid mode without announcing their recruitment as a terrorist to keep them below the radar of security forces.
Secondly, there is a major shift in the process of recruitment by the nexus because of which they have started targeting teenagers and young men who could be brainwashed easily on the lines of religion / azadi / victimhood. The older are mature enough to see that they are being used by the nexus.
These hybrid terrorists lay low and carry out their daily routine life as a normal regular citizen as students, worker in orchards, shopkeepers, service class etc. They get activated only when they are provided with a weapon and a target to assassinate. Therefore, later on once he is neutralized by the security forces, everyone claims that he was not a terrorist as he had never openly announced his recruitment.
Lately, this has also seen a shift towards Srinagar, where we have witnessed some targeted killings taking place in which people were coming out of the mosque, in their shops / schools etc which is a fixed location and with fixed timings.
Hybrid terrorists have shifted to soft targets like minority communities of Pandits / Sikhs / vendors from other States, security force personals who are on leave, low level political workers and social activist who don’t have any security cover and have a typical move pattern which can easily be tracked. The Modus Operandi has changed to use pistols and do assassination type killings of soft targets using pistol as their main weapon.
Even with a mere pistol they pose a serious threat as they can do targeted killing of soft targets to terrorise the Kashmiri citizens. The intelligence agencies and SFs are executing a strategy to identify and neutralize the perpetrators.
GK: Since Chinese are doing a lot of build up along LAC, there is concern among security experts over hot LAC. It is called ‘LoC’ization of the LAC. How will hot LAC impact the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir especially along LOC?
GOC Pandey: You are aware that 14 Corps is looking at the LAC. We are also aware that distinct steps have been taken to counter the Chinese threat. I can assure you on the LoC we continue to be alert and effective to counter any threat as before.
GK: What will be your message for the people of Kashmir?
GOC Pandey: My primary message is that we are in this together and therefore need to understand the threat and ways to get Kashmir back to peace, progress and happiness. We need to jointly work at multiple levels to break the cycle of violence. The main effort is to target the OGW and the white-collar terrorist network that sustains terrorism. Terrorism has to be dealt in two-pronged approach i.e. “terror” part and most importantly the “ism” part of it. As far as security forces are concerned, it is easy for us to deal with “terror” part of it but I need the support of citizens in “ism” part where the society needs to awaken themselves and not fall prey to the nexus of these OGWs and white-collar terrorists directly influenced by their handlers in Pakistan and few local radicals and separatists.
The second effort is our focus on the youth who have joined terrorism. We want to give them an opportunity to shun the path of violence and return to the mainstream. In this we are reaching out to the families. The loss of the family in such cases is something that personally affects me. We would do anything to make these youth get back.
The third effort is to engage with vulnerable youth who have been affected by radical propaganda, both online and through real life interactions. We hope to engage these youths in a productive manner to guide them to a path of individual progress and to be a contributing member of the society.
The fourth effort is to counter the propaganda machinery that leads to alienation and radicalization. Media has a large role to play in this. We need honest journalism that incentivizes good work and happiness rather than be the messengers of gloom. We have to jointly address all four levels to effectively break the cycle of violence.