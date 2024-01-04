Altaf Bukhari calls on Home Minister

Srinagar, Jan 4: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday and expressed profound anguish over the deaths of three civilians in Poonch.

A statement of the Apni Party issued here said that during the meeting, Bukhari urged the Home Minister to ensure that those involved in the deaths of three civilians in Poonch are brought to justice and given severe punishment.

“People in J&K are deeply hurt due to this incident. They seek justice. The individuals responsible should face justice and receive severe punishment,” he said.

Bukhari also emphasised to the Home Minister that, while dealing with terrorism, security agencies should ensure that no civilian deaths or human rights violations occur.

“Civilian killings cannot and should not be tolerated,” he said. “On this, the Home Minister assured Bukhari that it will be ensured that no civilian deaths occur in the future, and those responsible for the recent deaths of three civilians will face the law of the land.”

He brought the issue of the ongoing power crisis in J&K to the attention of the Home Minister and sought an additional supply of electricity to address pressing needs during the harsh winter days in J&K. “The people of J&K are suffering due to the power shortage crisis in these harsh winter days. There is an urgent need for additional power supply to J&K so that pressing needs are fulfilled. I request you to use your influence to ensure an extra amount of power supply to J&K,” Bukhari said.