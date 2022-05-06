Longest surviving HM terrorist, 2 associates killed in Anantnag encounter: IGP Kashmir

Police said as per its records “all the three categorised killed terrorists were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/SF and civilian atrocities.”

“The killed terrorist Mohd Ashraf Khan was the oldest surviving terrorist of Hizb and figured among the list of most wanted terrorists after recycling in year 2013. He had a long history of terror crime cases which include attacks on Police/SF and civilian atrocities. He was involved in killings of Ct Imtiyaz Ahmad at Bus Stand Anantnag on 09/09/2017, Mohd Saleem Dar resident of Larkipora, Fatehpora Anantnag on 02/04/2020, ASI Mohammad Ashraf near Police Station Bijbehara on 22/12/2021, HC Ali Mohd Ganie at Hasanpora Tabeela on 29/01/2022. Besides, he was also well trained in fabricating and planting of IEDs as he had crossed over to PoK in year 1999 to get illegal arms training and join terror folds. He was also instrumental in reviving the terror folds of Hizb in Anantnag by recruiting the gullible youth into terror folds. Moreover, on his directions terrorists killed Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife Jawahara Begum at Lal Chowk Anantnag on 09/08/2021.”