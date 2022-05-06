Longest surviving HM terrorist, 2 associates killed in Anantnag encounter: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar, May 6: Three terrorists, including a longest surviving commander of Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Friday, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said.
He also termed the operation as major success as it is close to Amarnath yatra route which he said indicates that the killed terrorists were eyeing to target the forthcoming yatra.
The encounter broke out in woods of Sirchan Top Anantnag Friday afternoon after Police and 19 RR cordoned off the area to track the terrorists.
“Encounter has started at Srichand Top (Jungle area), East of Batkoot Pahalgam area of Anantnag. Police and Army on job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone police Tweeted soon after the encounter broke out.
“AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 1 more terrorist killed (Total 3). Retrieval and identification of the killed terrorists yet to be done. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” police said in another Tweet.
Vijay Kumar termed it "a successful operation". “Ashraf Molvi (one of oldest surviving terrorist of HM terror outfit) along with two other terrorists killed. Successful operation on yatra route is a major success for us: IGP Kashmir,” IGP said in another Tweet.
“Police alongwith Army have neutralised three wanted terrorists of proscribed terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in an anti-terrorist operation at Sirchan Top Anantnag including the oldest surviving terrorist Ashraf Molvi,” Police said.
“Yesterday on 05/05/2022, Anantnag Police alongwith Army (19RR) arrested a terrorist of proscribed terror outfit HM identified as Mohd Ishfaq Shergojri resident of Nowgam Verinag during a CASO at Kokernag area of Anantnag,” police said. “During the sustained interrogation of the arrested terrorist, leads were developed and several CASOs were conducted in various areas of Anantnag.”
“One of such joint cordon and search operation launched by Police and Army (3rd RR) in forest area of Sirchan Top (East of Batkot Pahalgam) area of Anantnag turned into encounter.”
During the operation, police said: “As the joint party proceeded towards the suspected spot the hiding terrorists fired on the joint party which was retaliated leading to an encounter,” police said. “In the ensuing encounter, 3 terrorists of proscribed terror outfit HM were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. They have been identified as Mohd Ashraf Khan @Ashraf Molvi/Mansoor ul Haq, Mohd Rafiq Drangay and Roshan Zameer Tantray @Aqib,” Police said.
Police said as per its records “all the three categorised killed terrorists were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/SF and civilian atrocities.”
“The killed terrorist Mohd Ashraf Khan was the oldest surviving terrorist of Hizb and figured among the list of most wanted terrorists after recycling in year 2013. He had a long history of terror crime cases which include attacks on Police/SF and civilian atrocities. He was involved in killings of Ct Imtiyaz Ahmad at Bus Stand Anantnag on 09/09/2017, Mohd Saleem Dar resident of Larkipora, Fatehpora Anantnag on 02/04/2020, ASI Mohammad Ashraf near Police Station Bijbehara on 22/12/2021, HC Ali Mohd Ganie at Hasanpora Tabeela on 29/01/2022. Besides, he was also well trained in fabricating and planting of IEDs as he had crossed over to PoK in year 1999 to get illegal arms training and join terror folds. He was also instrumental in reviving the terror folds of Hizb in Anantnag by recruiting the gullible youth into terror folds. Moreover, on his directions terrorists killed Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife Jawahara Begum at Lal Chowk Anantnag on 09/08/2021.”
Similarly, police said: “The killed terrorist Roshan Zameer Tantray was active since year 2018 and involved in several terror crime cases including killings of Mohd Saleem Dar resident of Larkipora, Fatehpora Anantnag on 02/04/2020, ASI Mohammad Ashraf near Police Station Bijbehara on 22/12/2021, HC Ali Mohd Ganie at Hasanpora Tabeela on 29/01/2022. He was also involved in killing of a truck driver namely Narayan Dutt resident of Sara Kotla Katra Reasi who was loading apple in his truck bearing registration No. JK02AQ-6571 at Fruit Mandi Kanalwan. “
Moreover, police said: “ The killed terrorist Mohd Rafiq Drangay was active since year 2019 and involved in several terror crime cases including killings of ASI Mohammad Ashraf near Police Station Bijbehara on 22/12/2021 and HC Ali Mohd Ganie at Hasanpora Tabeela on 29/01/2022.”
Incriminating materials, huge cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered from the site of encounter. In this connection, Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated. Police statement added : “IGP Kashmir Shri Vijay Kumar congratulated joint team for neutralising the most wanted terrorists and conducting operation in a professional manner without any collateral damage,” police said. “He also termed this operation as a major success as the site of operation is close to yatra route which indicates that the killed terrorists were eyeing to target Amarnath Yatra-2022.”