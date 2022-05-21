Looking beyond conflict: Two best friends bring ‘The Good News’ from Kashmir

"We wanted to focus on the human angle of it, where all Kashmiris have suffered and are still suffering. But it was very important for us to showcase a story of friendship in the community. It is definitely a possibility because my best friend Sunayana is also a Kashmiri Pandit," he said.

"We have different views because our experiences are different and we understand that. There are a lot of common things -- how we see tragedy, loss of language in Kashmir, loss of culture in Kashmir, and, of course, the bloodbath Being uprooted for me is one of the biggest things," Kachroo, who is based in Boston and also wrote the dialogue for The Good News , added in a phone interview. As Renzu sees it, there are many different points of views in Kashmir. All kinds of stories must be told but telling them through a human perspective is also important, he said.