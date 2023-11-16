Sgr-Jmu NH witnesses smooth traffic flow

Ramban, Nov 16: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of heavy and Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) on Thursday.

However, the authorities said that the traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles; single road stretches at Mehar-Cafeteria, Magarkote, Nachlana and poor road surface conditions at Dalwass and between Nashri and Banihal tunnels.

The officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said, “Hundreds of LMVs and heavy vehicles had crossed Nashri and Banihal tunnels till late this evening without any disruption.”

Officials at Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Ramban late Thursday evening said, “Vehicles were heading towards their respective destinations in Kashmir and Jammu in a regulated manner.”

Meanwhile, the J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Friday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs and heavy vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway.

“However, passenger vehicle operators are advised to prefer journey on the highway only during the day time as the movement of nomads from Kashmir to Jammu may cause inconvenience to the commuters. The commuters should undertake journeys only after confirming the status of the road from TCU Jammu, TCU Srinagar, and TCU Ramban,” the advisory said.