Srinagar, Dec 8: Bollywood superstar John Abraham on Friday arrived in Kashmir for the shoot of his upcoming movie ‘Vedaa’.

After the smashing success of his last film Pathaan, John Abraham has teamed up with Sharvari Wagh for Nikkhil Advani’s upcoming film Vedaa.

Sharvari is known for her role in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’.

Other than the two stars, the film also features Abhishek Banerjee.

Sources said that the actor arrived in Kashmir on Friday and would be joined by other crewmembers.

“John Abraham arrived in Kashmir on Friday for the shooting of his upcoming movie Vedaa. It is a four-day schedule for the film crew to shoot in Kashmir,” sources in know of the schedule said.

They said that during the four-day schedule, the shooting would be done in Srinagar and Pahalgam.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arora, Vedaa is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment.

This would be the second time that John would be seen collaborating with Nikkhil after Batla House.

Vedaa is written by Aseem Arora and is slated to release next year in 2024.

In the movie, John is touted to take on the role of a mentor who would guide and train Sharvari’s character.

Notably, many Bollywood producers in the recent past returned to Kashmir for shooting, continuing with age-old love for Kashmir and Bollywood.

In the last one year, J&K has had over 200 shoots, which included those of films, web series, and drama.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shot for his film this year in Kashmir as well.

The government has a film policy in place to make conditions suitable for film crews.

The government has introduced one-window approvals for shooting in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir, known for its breathtaking scenic beauty, has a long history of filmmaking, with Indian producers often shooting several movies concurrently up to the 1990s.

An official said that J&K provides the finest locations for the film shooting and since the LG’s administration took an initiative and came out with a new film policy, many incentives are being given and a single window system is being provided.