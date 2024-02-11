Will look into winding up of UNMOGIP office in Kashmir: LG

Jammu, Feb 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday stated that the government would look into the issue vis-à-vis “winding up the office of United Nations in Kashmir.”

He stated this while responding to a specific query on this issue, in his presser on the interim budget of J&K 2024-25, here at the Convention Centre.

Reference was to the office of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) at Sonwar in Srinagar.

The concerned scribe found a cue for his question from the dash of poetry, which the Lieutenant Governor had recited as a “preface” of key-features of the (interim) budget of J&K 2024-25.

When the office of UNMOGIP in Kashmir would be closed in perfect sync with his (LG Sinha’s) verse “…Kuchh Aisa Gaan Suna Do” as all his other assertions related to opening of cinema halls in Kashmir; dismissal of government employees involved in terror related activities and hoisting tricolour at Lal Chowk had turned into reality, the scribe asked.

“After the full integration of J&K on August 5, 2019, is the time not ripe for closure of UNMOGIP in Kashmir, which is still projected as a symbol of dispute?” – was the next part of the question.

“It is necessary to respect the sentiments expressed by you. The way you have analysed it….we will look into it,” LG Sinha said.