56 officers transferred in major administrative reshuffle in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 04: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday effected a massive reshuffle in civil administration, transferring top IAS officers, including Syed Abid Rasheed, Sehrish Asgar, Athar Aamir Khan, Mohammad Aijaz and Dr Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary.

Following transfers have been made as per an official order:

Mr. Alok Kumar, IRS: 1990, Principal Secretary to Government, School Education Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Higher Education Department, Civil Aviation Department & Estates Department and Civil Aviation Commissioner, is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department. He shall also hold the additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Estates Department, till further orders.

Mr. Suresh Kumar Gupta, IFS:1991, Director, Social Forestry, J&K, holding additional charge of MD, State Forest Corporation, is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Culture Department.

Mr. Shailendra Kumar, IAS:1995, Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department.

Ms. Mandeep Kaur, IAS:2004, Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, is transferred and posted as Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Housing & Urban Development Department.

Mr. Vikramjit Singh, IPS:2004, Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, shall hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Mining Department in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Ms. Yasha Mudgul, IAS:2007, Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Cooperatives Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, ARI & Trainings Department and Mission Director, Holistic Agriculture Development Plan, is transferred and posted as Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department. She shall continue to hold the charge of Mission Director, Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP), in addition to her own duties, till further orders.

Dr. Rashmi Singh, IAS:2007, Commissioner, State Taxes, J&K, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Mining Department, is transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Hospitality and Protocol Department. She shall also hold the charge of the post of Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi, in addition to her own duties, tll further orders.

Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, IAS:2009, Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, holding additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth, is transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Prasanana Ramaswamy G, IAS:2010, Administrative Secretary, Transport Department, is transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Revenue Department. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Commissioner, Survey & Land Records (ex officio Settlement Commissioner), J&K, in addition to his duties, till further orders.

Mr. Niraj Kumar, IAS:2010, Additional Resident Commissioner and ex-officio Secretary, Resident Commission, J&K, New Delhi, is transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Transport Department.

Mr. Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, IAS:2010, Commissioner, Survey & Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Commissioner), J8K, is transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Labour & Employment Department. He shall also hold the charge of the posts of Administrative Secretary, Skill Development Department and Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Mr. Talat Parvez Rohella, IAS:2010, Administrative Secretary, Hospitality & Protocol Department, is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Enquires.

Ms. Rehana Batul, IAS:2010, Administrative Secretary, Labour and Employment Department, holding additional charge of Secretary to the Government, Public Grievances and Labour Commissioner, J&K, is transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Information Department, relieving Ms. Prerna Puri, IAS.

Mr. Bhupinder Kumar, IAS:2011, Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, is transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department.

Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, IAS:2012, Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Culture Department and Chief Executive Officer, J&K ERA, is transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department.

Dr. Piyush Singla, IAS:2012, Administrative Secretary, Revenue Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, is transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, School Education Department. of the additional charge of the post.

Mr. Mohammad Aijaz, IAS:2012, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Planning Development and Monitoring Department. He shall also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Civil Aviation Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Mr. Shiv Anant Tayal, IAS:2012, Managing Director, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited, is transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department.

Mr. Vikas Kundal, IAS:2013, Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited.

Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar, IAS:2013, Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, is transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Public Grievances. She shall also hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.

Nazim Zai Khan, IAS:2013, Administrative Secretary, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, is transferred and posted as Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K.

Mr. Shakeel-ul-Rehman Rather, IAS:2013, Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration, J&K, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora.

Mr. Rahul Sharma, IAS:2013, Transport Commissioner, J&K, is transferred and posted as Member, Special Tribunal, J&K.

Mr. Hashmat Ali Yatoo, IAS:2013, Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Srinagar, is transferred and posted Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration, J&K.

Mr. Mohammad Akbar Wani, IAS:2013, Registrar, Cooperative Societies, J&K, is transferred and posted as Director, Social Welfare, Kashmir.

Mr. Owais Ahmed, IAS:2014, Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation. He shall also hold the additional charge of the posts of CEO, Special Purp0se Vehicle for Srinagar City for Implementation of the Smart City Project, under the Smart City Mission and Vice Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Mr. Athar Aamir UI Shafi Khan, IAS:2016, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, holding additional charge of CEO, Special Purpose Vehicle for Srinagar City for Implementation of the Smart City Project, under the Smart City Mission and Vice Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam.

Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, IAS:2017, Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar.

Mr. Minga Sherpa, IAS:2017, Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat, holding additional charge of the posts of Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation and Director, Information, J&K, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla.

Mr. Vivekenand Rai, IRS, Director Tourism, Jammu, shall hold the charge of the post of Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Mr. Jatin Kishore, IAS:2020, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Uri, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Uri, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Director Information, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Mr. Shishir Gupta, IAS-2020, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ramnagar, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Ramnagar, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu.

Mr. Asif Hamid Khan, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is transferred and posted as Director General, Entrepreneurship Development Institute, J&K.

Ms. Babila Rakwal, JKAS, Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K, is transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Cooperatives Department.

Mr. Anil Koul, JKAS, Secretary in the Housing and Urban Development Department, is transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction Department.

Ms. Shabnam Kamili, JKAS, Secretary in the Agriculture Production Department, is transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, ARI & Trainings Department.

Mr. Rajinder Singh Tara, JKAS, Custodian General, J&K, is transferred and posted as Transport Commissioner, J&K.

Ms. Anoo Malhotra, JKAS, Secretary in the Social Welfare Department, is transferred and posted as Director General, Rural Sanitation, J&K.

Mr. Prediman Krishen Bhat, JKAS, Director General, Development Expenditure Division-I, Finance Department, transferred and posted as Commissioner, State Taxes, J&K.

Mr. Bhawani Rakwal, JKAS, Secretary in the Social Welfare Department, is transferred and posted as Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority.

Mr. G.A Sofi, Commissioner of Enquiries, J&K, is transferred and posted as Secretary (Technical) in the Agriculture Production Department.

Mr. Shiv Kumar Gupta, JKAS, Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority, is transferred and posted as Director, Command Area Development, Jammu.

Mr. Mohammad Shafiq Chak, JKAS, Director, Social Welfare, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Registrar, Cooperative Societies, J&K.

Mr. Om Prakash, JKAS, Managing Director, J&K Financial Corporation, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri.

Mr. Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Bandipora, against an available vacancy.

Mr. Rishpal Singh, JKAS, Additional Commissioner (Central) in the office of Financial Commissioner (Revenue), J&K, is transferred and posted as Custodian General, J&K.

Mr. Nagendra Singh Jamwal, JKAS, Director, Command Area Development, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary.

Mr. Pawan Kumar Sharma, JKAS, Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional Resident Commissioner and ex-officio Secretary, Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi.

Mr. Narinder Khajuria, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Chief Secretary, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department.

Mr. Charandeep Singh, JKAS, Director, Rural Sanitation, J&K, is transferred and posted as Labour Commissioner, J&K.

Mr. Sham Lal, JKAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar, is transferred and posted as Director, Panchayati Raj and ex-officio Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Mr. Shafat Sultan, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Financial Corporation

Mr. Sukhdev Singh Samyal, IKAS, Special Secretary to Government, Social Welfare Department, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Patnitop.

Mr. Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, JKAS, Programme Officer, ICDS, Project, Bandipora, is transferred and posted as Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Srinagar.

Mr. Sher Singh, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Patnitop, is transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Mr. Sandeep Seointra, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department.

Mr. Naresh Kumar, JKAS, Deputy District Election Officer, Kishtwar, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment