AC approves absorption of 145 employees of Centaur Hotel

Srinagar, Jan 21: The Administrative Council (AC) which met in Jammu under the Chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha approved absorption of 145 permanent employees of the Centaur Lake View Hotel, Srinagar.

The employees as per the official communique are adjusted in Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation Ltd (JKCCC) and Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, Srinagar (JKTDC) with effect from 01.03.2023.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to LG attended the meeting.

This is in pursuance to the process of outsourcing of the assets of Tourism Department.

Earlier, the Administrative Council in its decision dated 22-05-2023 had approved absorption of these employees with effect from 22-05-2023. A Government Order No. 86-JK(TSM) of 2023 dated 12.07.2023 was issued on this behalf.

The matter was examined by a high powered committee constituted under the administrative mechanism for resolution of disputes by Department of Legal Affairs, Govt of India and recommended by the Committee constituted by GAD vide Government Order No. 536-JK(GAD) of 2023 dated 02.05.2023 and also as per the concurrence of the Finance Department.