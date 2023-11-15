At least six dead after bus falls into gorge in J&K’s Doda

Srinagar, Nov 15: At least eight passengers died on Wednesday after a bus they were traveling in met with an accident in Doda area of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police official told Greater Kashmir that the accident took place in the Assar area.

He said a massive rescue operation was launched soon after the accideng.

As per preliminary details, a passenger bus was moving on the road at Assar Doda when it fell in gorge.

As per reports, many persons are feared dead in the accident with preliminary reports suggesting more than six deaths and injuries to dozens of passengers, most of them critically.

More details awaited.