CASOs in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban

Ramban, Jan 24: As a precautionary measure, J&K Police launched Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) in Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban to ensure that there is no law and order problem ahead of the Republic Day.

Police sources said that CASOs in addition to other normal operations were being carried out in Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts.

Police conducted searches in the houses of surrendered terrorists in Kishtwar and other interior areas on Wednesday.

Police said that CASOs were going on at several places in Kishtwar, Doda, and Ramban districts to thwart any untoward incident.

They said regular surveillance of the suspected people on the ground and social media platforms in Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban was being carried out.

Earlier, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range, Sunil Gupta conducted a series of security review meetings with the Army, CRPF, and other security agencies in the region.