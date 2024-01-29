Centre extends ban on SIMI under UAPA for another five years

Srinagar, Jan 29: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday ordered an extension in ban against Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) by another five years.

The Central government has declared ‘Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)’ as an ‘Unlawful Association’ for a further period of five years under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967, said the government, in an order.

The last ban on SIMI was imposed, vide Gazette Notification Number S.O. 564(E), dated the 31st January, 2019.

“SIMI is continuing to be involved in fomenting terrorism, disturbing peace and communal harmony in the country which are prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India,” said the government, in the press release.

Many criminal cases have been registered against SIMI and its members under various sections of law including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, it said.