Encounter breaks out in south Kashmir’s Kulgam

Srinagar, Nov 16: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Samnoo village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday afternoon.

Official sources told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a joint team of Police, army’s 34 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

They said that as the joint teams of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them which was retaliated to, triggering an encounter.

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area—(KNO)