Srinagar, Jan 03: A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in Adigam area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday, police said.

A police officer said that a joint team of police, CRPF and army launched a cordon and search operation in Adigam village following inputs about the presence of terrorists.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.