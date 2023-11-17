Five terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter: police

Srinagar, Nov 17: Five terrorists were killed in a gunfight with police and security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said today.

“Kulgam Update – Day 2: Five #terrorists neutralized by Kulgam Police, Army, and CRPF. #Incriminating materials recovered. #Operation in final stage; area being sanitized,” said a police spokesman on X.

There was no immediate word on the identity of the slain terrorists.

Earlier, an official told Greater Kashmir that operation was resumed today morning after being suspended for the night.

He said the operation was launched jointly by the police, army and CRPF after specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.