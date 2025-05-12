GK School invites applications for June-July batch after resounding success of first two batches

Srinagar – After two highly successful batches that drew enthusiastic participation from across the Valley, the GK School of Communications has announced fresh admissions for its June-July batch, offering two signature 8-week programs: 8-Week Writing Bootcamp and Communication Skills Training.

Building on the momentum of its acclaimed foundation course launched earlier this year, GKSC has quickly established itself as a go-to destination for young learners, professionals, and job aspirants looking to sharpen their writing and communication skills.

The Writing Bootcamp is designed to instill clarity, precision, and creativity in writing. From feature writing to editing and storytelling, participants are guided through hands-on sessions that simulate real-world editorial challenges.

The Communication Skills Training, meanwhile, is tailored to help students and professionals boost confidence, refine public speaking, master non-verbal cues, and make powerful presentations—skills that are indispensable in today’s competitive landscape.

Both courses are available in hybrid mode (offline + online), making them accessible to learners within and outside Kashmir.

Open to college anduniversity students, journalism and civil services aspirants, job seekers, recent graduates, and even mid-career professionals, these programs offer a career-focused learning environment with expert mentors and experiential training.

Seats are limited to ensure personalized attention.

