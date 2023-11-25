Govt announces winter break for Kashmir schools

Srinagar, Nov 25: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has announced winter vacation for all schools in Kashmir division.

Classes up to 12th standard will observe vacation from Nov 28 to 29th February while classes 9th to 12th standard will observe vacations from Dec 11 to 29th Feb.

“The teaching staff shall report back to their respective schools on 21st February, 2024, so that they remain available for making arrangements regarding preparation of ensuing examinations,” read the order.

As per the order, all the teachers will remain available on demand for any online guidance of students during vacation period.