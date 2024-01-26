Huge turnout at Bakshi Stadium on Republic Day

Srinagar, Jan 26: Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar witnessed a significant surge in attendance on Friday as crowds gathered to witness the Republic Day parade.

Unlike previous years, when public participation was limited and internet services were suspended as a security measure, this year’s ceremony saw a departure from tradition as Divisional Commissioner Kashmir V K Bidhuri invited members of the public to attend the event.

The enthusiasts, including men and women, were seen queueing up outside the stadium to witness the parade. “It is a healthy sign for the state. People are coming here without any fear. They are enjoying,” said a local resident.

The absence of Internet suspension on Republic Day, a departure from past practice aimed at preempting security threats, further signaled a shift towards normalcy and a renewed focus on facilitating public participation in national celebrations.