Infiltration bid foiled in J&K’s Akhnoor: Army

Srinagar, Dec 23: Army on Saturday said to have foiled an infiltration bid along the International Border in the Akhnoor area of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, an army spokesman said the suspected move of four terrorists was noticed last night in the Khour area of Akhnoor in Jammu. After effective, he said, the terrorists were seen dragging one body back across the border.

“Infiltration bid foiled in IB sector of #Khour, #Akhnoor. Suspected move of four terrorists seen through own surveillance devices on the night of 22/23 Dec 23. Effective fire brought down. Terrorists seen dragging one body back across the IB,” he said.