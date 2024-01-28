J&K Govt orders extensive reshuffle in police department

Srinagar, Jan 28: In a sweeping move, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has initiated a massive reshuffle within the Police Department, affecting key positions across both divisions of the Union Territory.

The reshuffle, effective immediately, sees several high-ranking officials being transferred and posted to different roles, as per an official order.

As per the order, Deepak Kumar, IPS, Director Prosecution, J&K, holding additional charge of the posts of Director General, Prisons, J&K and Managing Director, Police Housing Corporation, J&K, is transferred and posted as Director General, Prisons, J&K, against an available vacancy.

S.J.M. Gillani, IPS, ADGP Armed, J&K, holding additional charge of the post of Commandant General, HG/CD/ SDRF, J&K, is transferred and posted as ADGP Railways, J&K.

The officer shall also hold the charge of the post of Managing Director, Police Housing Corporation, J&K, relieving Deepak Kumar, IPS, of additional charge of the said post.

Sunil Kumar, IPS, ADGP Railways, J&K, is transferred and posted as Director Prosecution, J&K, vice Deepak Kumar, IPS; Vijay Kumar, IPS, ADGP Law & Order, J&K, shall hold the additional charge of the posts of ADGP Armed, J&K and Commandant General, HG/CD/ SDRF, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Sunil Gupta, IPS, DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range, is transferred and posted as DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, vice Shakti Kumar Pathak.

The officer shall also hold the additional charge of the post of DIG, Rajouri-Poonch Range, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Sujit Kumar, IPS, DIG Central Kashmir Range, is transferred and posted as DIG CID Kashmir, vice Altaf Ahmad Khan; M. Suleman Choudhary, IPS, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, is transferred and posted as DIG (Pers) PHQ, against an available vacancy.

Shakti Kumar Pathak, IPS, DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, is transferred and posted as Assistant Director, Anti Corruption Bureau, against an available vacancy. The officer shall also hold additional charge of the post of Director, Anti Corruption Bureau, till further orders and Dr. Mohd. Haseeb Mughal, IPS, DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range, is transferred and posted as DIG Traffic, Jammu, vice Shri Shridhar Patil.

Rayees Mohammad Bhat, IPS, DIG South Kashmir Range, is transferred and posted as DIG, Udhampur-Reasi Range, vice Mohammad Suleman Choudhary; Shridhar Patil, IPS, DIG Traffic, Jammu, is transferred and posted as DIG, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range, vice Sunil Gupta; Altaf Ahmad Khan, IPS, DIG CID, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as DIG, South Kashmir Range, vice Rayees Mohammad Bhat. The officer shall also hold the charge of the post of DIG Central Kashmir Range, in addition to his own duties, till further orders and Nisha Nathyal, IPS, DIG Armed, Jammu, is transferred and posted as DIG (Headquarters) PHQ, against an available vacancy.

In a separate order, the Government ordered transfers and postings of sixty-two more police officers.

According to the order, Ms. Sargun, IPS, SSP PCR, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Commandant IR-15th Battalion vice Shri Mubassir Latifi; Sandeep Gupta, IPS, SP (Tech), CID Headquarters, is transferred and posted as SSP Ganderbal, vice Nikhil Borkar, IPS; Shobhit Saxena, IPS, SP State Investigation Agency, Jammu, is transferred and posted as SSP Kupwara, vice Yougal Kumar; P.D. Nitya, IPS, awaiting adjustment upon repatriation, is posted as SSP Doda, vice Abdul Qayoom; Anuj Kumar, SP Special Crime Wing, Jammu, holding additional charge of the post of SP CICE, Jammu, is transferred and posted as SSP Ramban, vice Mohita Sharma; Nikhil Borkar, IPS, SP Ganderbal, is transferred and posted as SSP (Tech), CID Headquarters, vice Sandeep Gupta; Mohita Sharma, IPS, SP Ramban, is transferred and posted as SSP Reasi, vice Amit Gupta; Divya D., IPS, SP Hqrs Baramulla, is transferred and posted as SP Sopore, vice Shabir Nawab; Deepika, IPS SP Hqrs Anantnag, is transferred and posted as SP State Investigation Agency, Jammu, vice Shobhit Saxena; Mubassir Latifi, IPS, Commandant IR-15th Battalion, is transferred and posted as Commandant IR-10th Battalion, vice Aijaz Ahmad Bhat; Rashmi Wazir, IPS, Commandant Women Battalion Jammu, is transferred and posted as Commandant IR-12th Battalion, vice Abrar Ahmad Choudhary; Anita Sharma, IPS, Commandant IR-14th Battalion, is transferred and posted as Commandant IR-1st Battalion, vice Ramesh Chander Kotwal; Dr. Koshal Kumar Sharma, IPS, Commandant IR-19th Bn., is transferred and posted as SSP PCR, Jammu, vice Ms. Sargun; Showkat Ahmad Dar, IPS, Commandant IR-4th Battalion, shall hold the charge of SP PTWS Srinagar, in addition to his own duties, till further orders; Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, IPS, Commandant IR-10th Bn., is transferred and posted as Commandant IR-6th Bn., against an available vacancy. The officer shall also hold additional assignment of Staff Officer to Director General of Police (Camp) Srinagar; Ranjit Singh Samyal, IPS, SSP Security, VIP Tech, shall hold the charge of the post of SSP Security, Jammu, in addition to his own duties, till further orders; Mohd. Yaseen Kichloo, IPS, SSP Security Civil Secretariat, is transferred and posted as SSP CICE, Jammu, against an available vacancy, relieving Anuj Kumar of the additional charge of the said post; Sanjeev Kumar Khajuria, IPS, Commandant IR-24th Bn., is transferred and posted as Commandant JKAP-4th Security Battalion, vice Ashok Kumar Sharma; Ramesh Kumar Angral, Commandant IR-22nd Battalion, is transferred and posted as Commandant IR-18th Battalion, vice Kulbir Singh; Tahir Sajad Bhat, Commandant JKAP-8th Battalion, is transferred and posted as Commandant JKAP-6th Battalion, vice Suram Singh; Kulbir Singh, Commandant IR-18th Battalion, is transferred and posted as Commandant IR-11th Battalion, vice Sandeep Kumar Mehta; Shailender Singh, SSP Crime, Jammu, is transferred and posted as SSP Railways, Jammu, vice Mohal Lal Kaith; Dalip Kumar, SSP, upon repatriation from Anti Corruption Bureau, is posted as Staff Officer to ADGP Armed, J&K, vice Mehmood Ahmad; Benam Tosh, SSP Samba, is transferred and posted as SSP Crime, Jammu, vice Shailender Singh; Javid Hassan Bhat, Staff Officer to IGP, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Commandant Border Battalion, Srinagar, against an available vacancy and Mehmood Ahmad, Staff Officer to ADGP Armed, J&K, is transferred and posted as Commandant IR-21st Battalion, against an available vacancy, relieving Liaqat Ali of the additional charge of the said post.

Shamsher Hussain, SSP Security, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Commandant IR-20th Battalion, against an available vacancy; Ashok Kumar Sharma, Commandant JKAP 4th Security Battalion, is transferred and posted as Commandant IR-24th Battalion, vice Sanjeev Kumar Khajuria; Pawan Kumar Parihar, Commandant IR-16th Battalion, is transferred and posted as Commandant IR-7th Battalion, vice Sukhdev Raj; Yougal Kumar, SSP Kupwara, is transferred and posted as SSP Poonch, vice Vinay Kumar; Shabir Nawab, SSP Sopore, is transferred and posted as Commandant JKAP-5th Battalion, against an available vacancy; Sandeep Kumar Mehta, Commandant IR 11th Battalion, is transferred and posted as SSP Special Crime Wing, Jammu, vice Anuj Kumar, IPS; Amit Gupta, SSP Reasi, is transferred and posted as Staff Officer to DGP, J&K (Camp) Jammu. One post of Superintendent of Police is transferred to Police Headquarters from the overall reserve of JKPS, for the purpose of drawl of salary of the officer; Tahir Saleem Khan, Commandant JKAP-9th Battalion, is transferred and posted as Staff Officer to IGP Kashmir, vice Javid Hassan Bhat; Javid Iqbal, Commandant IR-17th Battalion, is transferred and posted as SSP Pulwama, vice Mohd. Yousuf; Mohd Yousuf, SSP Pulwama, is transferred and posted as Commandant IR-17 Battalion, vice Javid Iqbal; Khalil Ahmad Poswal, SSP Kishtwar, is transferred and posted as Commandant JKAP-9th Battalion, vice Tahir Saleem Khan; Liaqat Ali, Commandant IR 9th Battional, holding additional charge of Commandant IR-21st Battalion, is transferred and posted as Staff Officer to DIG, Central Kashmir Range, vice Sajad Khaliq; Ramesh Chander Kotwal, Commandant IR-1st Battalion, is transferred and posted as Commandant Women Battalion, Jammu, vice Ms. Rashmi Wazir and Abrar Ahmad Choudhary, Commandant IR-12 Battalion, is transferred and posted as Commandant IR-14″ Battalion, vice Ms. Anita Sharma.

Sunil Raj, Commandant JKAP 7th Security Battalion, is transferred and posted as Commandant JKAP 12th Battalion, vice Sanjay Singh Rana; Sukhdev Raj, Commandant IR-7th Battalion, is transferred and posted as Commandant IR-16th Battalion, vice Pawan Kumar Parihar; Sanjay Singh Rana, Commandant JKAP-12th Security Battalion, is transferred and posted as Commandant JKAP-7th Security Battalion, vice Sunil Raj; Abdul Qayoom, SSP Doda, is transferred and posted as SSP Kishtwar, vice Shri Khalil Ahmad; Suram Singh, Commandant JKAP 6th Battalion, is transferred and posted as Commandant JKAP 8th Battalion, vice Tahir Sajad Bhat; Vinay Kumar, SP Poonch, is transferred and posted as SP Samba, vice Benam Tosh; Mohan Lal Kaith, SP Railways, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant, JKAP-4th Security Battalion, against an available vacancy; Ramnish Gupta, SP Hqrs, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Assistant Director SKPA, Udhampur, against an available vacancy; Sajad Khaliq Bhat, Staff Officer to DIG, Central Kashmir Range, is transferred and posted as SP Security Civil Secretariat, vice Mohd. Yaseen Kichloo, IPS; Shaheen Wahid, SP South, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant, Women Battalion, Jammu; Rahul Charak, awaiting orders of posting, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant, IR-1″ Battalion; Irshad Hussain Rather, Deputy Commandant IR-23rd Battalion, is transferred and posted as SP Hqrs, Jammu vice Ramnish Gupta; Feroz Ahmad Qadri, SP PTWS Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant, IR-5th Battalion, against an available vacancy; Pawan Kumar, Deputy Commandant, JKAP-4th Security Battalion, is transferred and posted as Addl. SP, Kishtwar, against an available vacancy; Nayeem Wani, Deputy Commandant, Border Battalion Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Addl. SP PCR, Srinagar, vice Yasar Qadri; Syed Yasir Qadri, Addl. SP PCR, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Addl. SP, Baramulla vice Divya D; Sajad Ahmad Sheikh, Deputy Commandant, Women Battalion Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Addl. SP Anantnag, against an available vacancy; Ajay Sharma, Addl. SP, SIA, is transferred and posted as SP South, Jammu, vice Ms. Shaheen Wahid and Shukat Rafiq Wani, awaiting adjustment is posted as Addl. SP Shopian, against an available vacancy.

“In partial modification of the Government Order No.44-Home of 2024 dated 22.01.2024, the following postings are ordered,” read the order:

Amit Verma, under orders of transfer as Deputy Commandant, IR-17th Battalion, is posted as Deputy Commandant, Border Battalion, Jammu; Imtyaz Ahmad Rather, under orders of transfer as SP West Srinagar, is posted as Deputy Commandant, IR-10th Battalion and Imtiaz Ahmed, under orders of transfer as Deputy Commandant, IR-10th Battalion, is posted as SP West, Srinagar.